Volex (VLX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 86 ($1.10).

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,348.46).

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

