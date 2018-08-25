Vsync Price Tops $0.0044 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Vsync has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Vsync has a total market cap of $704,635.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vsync coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022636 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003975 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00242583 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011034 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync (CRYPTO:VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw.

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

