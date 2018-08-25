W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Boosted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.87.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,628 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W W Grainger stock opened at $365.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.