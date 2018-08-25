Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

