Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,452,000 after acquiring an additional 353,024 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

