Wanchain (WAN) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00016189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $116.22 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005266 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011734 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

