Warburg Research Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €159.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($195.45) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($232.95) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €160.44 ($182.32).

ZO1 opened at €158.40 ($180.00) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a 12 month high of €200.15 ($227.44).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

