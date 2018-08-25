Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Friday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WHR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.26 ($1.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

