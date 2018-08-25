Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Baytex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 683,941 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 235,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 310.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTE opened at $3.31 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 3.02.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

