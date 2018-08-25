Wayfair (W) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.5435851196357 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Shares of W stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.41. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $184,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,269.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $54,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $45,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,469 shares of company stock worth $27,895,955. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

