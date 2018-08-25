WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Natixis raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 631.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after acquiring an additional 992,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,741,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $120.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

