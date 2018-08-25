WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,621 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,796,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

