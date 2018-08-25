WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 91.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,225.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCOM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $696.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.