Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,124 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $436,000.

Shares of JKG opened at $191.72 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $194.94.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

