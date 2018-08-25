Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,894 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $27,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NiSource by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 1,553,750 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in NiSource by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 235,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 149,347 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,697,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$26.15” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.40 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.