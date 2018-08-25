Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wesco Aircraft earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.1584198164555 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:WAIR opened at $13.15 on Friday. Wesco Aircraft has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wesco Aircraft had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Wesco Aircraft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesco Aircraft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

