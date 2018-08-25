Weyco Group (WEYS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WEYS stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $381.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter.

In other Weyco Group news, CFO John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $156,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judy Anderson sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $59,332.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $370,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

