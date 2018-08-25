White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group’s earnings. White Mountains Insurance Group reported earnings of $5.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow White Mountains Insurance Group.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 147.61% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 604.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,571,000 after buying an additional 89,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $24,385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,506,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WTM traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $929.87. 7,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,324. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.87 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $786.23 and a 12-month high of $946.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

