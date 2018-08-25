William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 97,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.