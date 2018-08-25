Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

NYSE:WSM opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,404,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after purchasing an additional 182,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 713,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,194,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

