WNS (WNS) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on WNS to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,276,000 after purchasing an additional 377,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $96,147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,350,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 4,043.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

