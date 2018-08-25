World Acceptance (WRLD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. World Acceptance earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.0937932296346 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,503. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WRLD. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

