W&T Offshore (WTI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W&T Offshore earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8967411805591 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

WTI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,405. The firm has a market cap of $885.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.65. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.50.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WTI. Roth Capital began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. KLR Group lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,197.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

