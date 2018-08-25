X-Coin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. X-Coin has a total market cap of $74,544.00 and $1,139.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

X-Coin (CRYPTO:XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.