Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,664,927,000 after buying an additional 3,045,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,873,000 after buying an additional 2,682,417 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,838,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,709,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,925,000 after buying an additional 1,023,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

