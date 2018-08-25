Xerox (XRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Xerox continues to expand its SMB coverage through distribution acquisitions. It has maintained a solid track record of strong margins, which it has been attaining through cost and productivity initiatives. Xerox’s post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation. Despite such positives, Xerox continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Its attempts to leverage the business process outsourcing market failed to lend growth momentum. Global presence exposes Xerox to risks associated with unfavorable foreign currency movements. Large number of substitutes is a major threat to company’s business. The company's shares underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Xerox alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

XRX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xerox has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xerox news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,861.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Cozza bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 265,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xerox (XRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.