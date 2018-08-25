YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,194.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,194.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00267413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035994 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,736,000,000 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

