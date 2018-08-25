Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to post $28.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.94 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $116.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.65 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $124.53 million to $187.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE BPMP opened at $20.38 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 519.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,447,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,683,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 1,206.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 683,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 337,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 151.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.