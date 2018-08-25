Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $14.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. ValuEngine raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.49.

CMG opened at $520.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $530.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.