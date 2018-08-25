Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Corp (EHC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 630,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,988. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.