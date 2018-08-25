Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.18. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.56. 1,663,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

