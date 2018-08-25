Zacks: Analysts Expect Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANW. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 752,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,967 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,020,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 451,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.00. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

