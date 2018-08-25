Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Capital Product Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 8.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 237,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,677. The company has a market capitalization of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

