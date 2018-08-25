Zacks: Analysts Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce $79.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.99 million to $80.00 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $64.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $283.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.72 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $344.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $347.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSCT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $35.38 on Friday. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $354,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $140,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,544 shares of company stock worth $6,169,858 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

