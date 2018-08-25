Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kura Oncology by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kura Oncology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.