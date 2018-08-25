Zacks: Analysts Expect SemGroup Corp (SEMG) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SemGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.03. SemGroup posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SemGroup.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.95 to $20.20 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded SemGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of SEMG stock remained flat at $$25.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,240. SemGroup has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -787.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SemGroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,763,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 704,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the first quarter worth $294,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in SemGroup by 13.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SemGroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter worth $3,357,000.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

