Zacks: Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (SM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.31. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 2,573,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,755. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.96. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,116,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,195.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,626,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,700 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,727,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,302,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

