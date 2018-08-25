Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Target Price for Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B)

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company Class B an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Crawford & Company Class B alerts:

CRD.B has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of CRD.B stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536. Crawford & Company Class B has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Crawford & Company Class B’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Crawford & Company Class B

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.