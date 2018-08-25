Zacks: Analysts Set $43.50 Target Price for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.84. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 449.52% and a negative return on equity of 471.43%. equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $82,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

