Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoBiz Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CoBiz Financial posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoBiz Financial.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%.

COBZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 126,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,520. The stock has a market cap of $962.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CoBiz Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other CoBiz Financial news, insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $97,814.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the second quarter valued at $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CoBiz Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

