Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (GPX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,613,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,751 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 121,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. 65,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.