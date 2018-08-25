Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). MidSouth Bancorp reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

MSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Raymond James raised MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

