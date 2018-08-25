Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,702 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,262,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,750,000 after acquiring an additional 469,444 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,513,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

