Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Sterling Construction posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Construction.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 193,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.