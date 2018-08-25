Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla Inc (TSLA) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Tesla reported earnings of ($2.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($6.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.92) to ($4.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.54.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $389.61.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 26.6% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 23.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

