Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.24 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 370,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 186,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

