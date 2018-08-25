Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.80 Million

Brokerages predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report $117.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $121.60 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $459.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.40 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $506.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVD. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

AVD stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 197,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,556. The firm has a market cap of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 2,800 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $65,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,352.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

