Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baidu Inc (BIDU) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.75. Baidu reported earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $14.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

