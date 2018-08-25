Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will announce sales of $7.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $9.50 million. Myokardia reported sales of $5.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year sales of $26.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.22 million to $32.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%.

MYOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,705.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Myokardia by 91.5% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myokardia by 45.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,454,000 after buying an additional 822,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Myokardia by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,409,000 after buying an additional 601,567 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Myokardia by 120.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.75. 184,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 3.50. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

