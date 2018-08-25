Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to announce $775.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $677.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 132.6% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 35,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 502.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 177,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 147,813 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $186,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 272.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH remained flat at $$23.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 947,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

